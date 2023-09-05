CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 336 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of REGN stock traded down $4.31 on Tuesday, hitting $827.32. 44,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,583. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $763.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $770.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $572.22 and a one year high of $847.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

