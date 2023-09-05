CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $23,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,090 shares of company stock valued at $39,767,452 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PANW traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.90. 400,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,206. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

