CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,456 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $39,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Mondelez International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,954,000 after acquiring an additional 829,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,627. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.