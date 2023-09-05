CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $40.93 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $40,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total value of $3,432,432.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,240,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,665,471,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 828,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,988,181,235 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $559.59. 550,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $561.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

