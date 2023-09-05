The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $44,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,771,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,278,839,000 after buying an additional 4,307,163 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. 3,534,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,907,091. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

