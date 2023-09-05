American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of American Tower worth $49,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.80. 227,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,521. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.89 and its 200 day moving average is $193.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.55 and a 1-year high of $265.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

