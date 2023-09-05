Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.45. 418,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,249. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.63.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

