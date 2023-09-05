Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,602,405 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602,405 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of International Paper worth $307,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in International Paper by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 1.0 %

IP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 169,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,647. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 63.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

