Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 71 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.34. The stock had a trading volume of 637,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,609. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.50.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

