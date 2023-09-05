Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $494.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $487.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $504.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

