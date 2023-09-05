CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $50.22 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $50,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $136.77. 117,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.24.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

