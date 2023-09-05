Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Zebra Technologies worth $262,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.40 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,277.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $275.07. 37,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,363. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.25. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Read Our Latest Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.