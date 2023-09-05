Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Science Applications International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $117.45. 29,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.78. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $123.53.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

