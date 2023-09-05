Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 318 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 237,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,287. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

