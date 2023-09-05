iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 46,699 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

AGG stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $95.69. 982,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

