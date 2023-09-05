Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.09 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.20. 101,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.41. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.29 and a 1-year high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.