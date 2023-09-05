Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 2,350 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,009,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,047,000 after buying an additional 381,269 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,644,000 after buying an additional 203,521 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 81,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 295,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 50,676 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. 138,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,262. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

