Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 6,190 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.34. 142,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

