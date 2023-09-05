Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.15 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,895,608 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $99.13. The company had a trading volume of 44,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

