Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.77

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.77 and last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 23294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 165.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 11,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,556.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 11,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.95 per share, for a total transaction of $739,725.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,660 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Agree Realty by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 78.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 222,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 97,663 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

