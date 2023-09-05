United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.92

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 54880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNFI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Quarry LP grew its position in United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 579.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

