Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %

KO stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. 2,764,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,811,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

