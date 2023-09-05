Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,784 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 92,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 52,078 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.51. 204,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,147. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.75.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

