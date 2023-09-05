Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys New Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 982.4% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ET shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,910,000 shares of company stock worth $24,777,500. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,695,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.33%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

