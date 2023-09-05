Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,684 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after acquiring an additional 502,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.54. The stock had a trading volume of 36,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,894. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.70 and its 200-day moving average is $320.67.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.22.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

