Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.20

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 747806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Samsara Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,665 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $171,090.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 819,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $171,090.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 819,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 77,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,011,161.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,276,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,287,078 shares of company stock valued at $62,350,446 in the last ninety days. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Samsara by 90,983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324,482 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Samsara by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

