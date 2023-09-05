Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,812,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,943,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

