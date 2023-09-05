5,807 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $155.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $145.30 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.