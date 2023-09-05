Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.30

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 22427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $237.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

