Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in ABB were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ABB by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,934,000 after acquiring an additional 295,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,360,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,912,000 after purchasing an additional 175,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ABB by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,745,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,452,000 after purchasing an additional 122,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 39,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

