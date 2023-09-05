Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 121 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novartis were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after purchasing an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,974,000 after purchasing an additional 180,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE NVS traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.17. 267,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.