The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

Get Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $279.40. 161,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,048. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.04. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.