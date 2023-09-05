Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.10 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after buying an additional 281,039 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,520,000 after acquiring an additional 171,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,014,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,191. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.72 and a one year high of $255.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.26. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

