Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.51

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 56565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Green Dot Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $773.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $361.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Dot by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Green Dot by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 199,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Green Dot by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after acquiring an additional 68,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Green Dot by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 202,042 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

