The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Boeing were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $222.75. The stock had a trading volume of 527,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.30 and its 200-day moving average is $212.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.