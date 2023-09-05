Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 12,739 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,629,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 39,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 445,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after purchasing an additional 99,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.