Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,845,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 265,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,612,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Barclays began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,543. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

