Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.10

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,403,000 after buying an additional 974,416 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the second quarter worth $189,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gores Holdings IX by 29.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 746,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 168,687 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,914,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 441.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 196,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.