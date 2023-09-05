Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.76. 73,975 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

