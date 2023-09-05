IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.25

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 44492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.46.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $100,824.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,112.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,985 shares of company stock worth $682,510. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 153,022 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

