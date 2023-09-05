CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.95

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.95 and last traded at $91.23, with a volume of 51178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.37.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $660.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 53.65%. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $684,728.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,227.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $684,728.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,227.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $803,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,258.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,886 shares of company stock worth $1,999,981 over the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,621,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

