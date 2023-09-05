Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $217.90

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $217.90 and last traded at $215.66, with a volume of 19338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $197.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $30.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

