Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.59

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 318312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $283,838.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,744 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Pure Storage by 6.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Pure Storage by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

