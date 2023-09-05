Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.27

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 78290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Plains GP Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 149.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 35.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

