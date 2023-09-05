Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.68

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.68 and last traded at C$11.63, with a volume of 441243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPG. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.90.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.10 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.3092784 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

