Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.66

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday. The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 147529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

