Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Trading Down 13.5%

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 129,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 119,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Condor Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.54 and a current ratio of 15.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$49.28 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

