Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.81

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.81 and last traded at $65.51, with a volume of 164077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.6744 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.