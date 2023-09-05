Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $651,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $220.52 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.29.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

