UMA (UMA) Price Down 0.7% This Week

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. UMA has a total market cap of $102.80 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00005439 BTC on exchanges.

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 115,215,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,695,058 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

